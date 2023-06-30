Moose Talks – BC SPCA & Ovvian Castrillo-Hill

On this episode of Moose Talks, we talk with Jamey Blair, the Senior Manager for the Interior/North Region of the BC SPCA, about the BC government giving $1 million dollars to the North Peace Branch to help renovate a new, permanent building.
Then, we’ll catch up with local artist and filmmaker Ovvian Castrillo-Hill to talk about her latest project after she received a $20,000 Telus STORYHIVE grant.
Tune in to Moose Talks every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM and the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook page.
This episode originally aired on June 30, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.