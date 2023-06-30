MISSING: Angelina Jackson

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for assistance locating Angelina Jackson, who was reported missing on June 29th and was last seen around June 23rd.
Police say she did have contact with family early on June 29th.
Jackson was reportedly hitchhiking between Hudson’s Hope and Mile 54 in Charlie Lake.
She has not checked in with friends or family, and police are concerned for her well-being.
Jackon is described by police as 29 years old, five feet tall, approximately 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has an angel wing tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.
Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-877 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
