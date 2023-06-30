FSJ Flight wraps up season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Flight Basketball League wrapped up its season with a windup last Saturday.
During the windup, kids from each age group celebrated the end of the season and participated in a skills competition.
FSJ Flight consists of under-12, under-13, under-15, and under-17 age groups.
According to league president Jessalyn Moskalyk, the season was a success.
“We were able to get our U-12 group into a tournament this year in Dawson Creek. Last year they didn’t compete in any tournaments,” said Moskalyk.
“That was really exciting, and they did really well.”
Another season highlight Moskalyk mentioned was the U-15 and U-17 boys’ teams managing to place within the top three of each tournament they competed in.
Moskalyk says aside from minimal challenges due to wildfire evacuation alerts and orders, the season ran smoothly.
“Everybody was super cooperative and gung-ho,” said Moskalyk.
“We had a lot of people step up and help and were really invested in the club.”
Moskalyk hopes each student walks away from the season with a sense of community from being a part of the basketball club.
“They built and developed as a group, as a whole, inside and outside of the gym.”
FSJ Flight will start its next season in September ahead of the regular school basketball season.
