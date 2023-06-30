Fort St. John SPCA looking for volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While work continues on the North Peace SPCA’s new temporary building, the organization is searching for new volunteers.
Jamey Blair, the BC SPCA’s interior and north region senior manager, said they are continuing to work on retrofitting the new space to fit their needs.
“We’re in the process of getting that up and going, rehiring staff,” Blair said.
“We have adequate staffing on board to help us, and we’re also looking to rebuild our volunteer program as well. We’re looking for volunteers to help us in the new centre.”
The Fort St. John SPCA signed a three-year lease in February after months of trying to find a temporary home once their previous location was deemed unsafe for use in March 2022.
The organization is probably also breathing a sigh of relief because of the province’s announcement this week that $1 million is being given to the SPCA for a new permanent facility in Fort St. John.
The senior manager said the funding was “wonderful news.”
“We don’t see regular ongoing government funding for the programs and services that we offer throughout the province,” Blair explained.
She said the money will be used to find a permanent home in Fort St. John, but fundraising may still need to be conducted to meet the additional costs involved.
According to the SPCA, the completed structural assessments on the old building determined that animals, staff and volunteers cannot safely return to the building.
Despite the situation, SPCA staff continued providing animal services with the help of foster homes and local kennels, as well as staff working off-site to respond to animal-related calls.
“We’ve been really lucky to still be a part of Fort St. John over the past year while we’ve looked for a new home,” Blair said.
To donate, volunteer or adopt, visit BC SPCA’s website.
The full interview with Blair can be viewed below:
