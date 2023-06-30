Construction on pipeline near Peace Island Park underway

TAYLOR, B.C. — Westcoast Energy, an Enbridge company, is replacing a pipeline section near Peace Island Park.
Crews will be replacing a section of the Fort St. John mainline within a new right-of-way by completing a horizontal direction drill near the south Taylor Hill.
According to Enbridge, a right of way is a strip of land that contains one or more pipelines.
The energy company is expecting work to continue until October.
Construction will reportedly consist of several phases, including land clearing, topsoil stripping and salvage, grading, horizontal directional drilling, pipe stringing and welding, weld coating, trenching, lowering-in, backfilling and hydrostatic testing, with final clean-up and restoration activities to continue once the pipeline returns to service.
Access to the pipeline will be through existing public, private roads and along an existing pipeline right-of-way.
The energy company said drilling will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week during construction, but operators will strive to limit hammering of the casing to daytime hours and welding at night.
Area residents and campground users can expect a moderate increase in dust, noise and traffic in the immediate project area.
Enbridge will reportedly work with general and local highway contractors to minimize construction-related impacts.
For more information, Wendy Halladay on Lands and Right-of-Way can be contacted at 250-263-2999, or Tom Oullette with Community and Indigenous Engagements can be reached at 250-261-3512.
