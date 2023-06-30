Bridge maintenance on Highway 97, 24 hours a day until further notice

Drive BC says bridge maintenance on the Sikanni Chief River bridge will affect traffic 24 hours a day until further notice.
By News June 30, 2023 1 minute of reading
Maintenance work will be conducted on the Sikanni Chief River Bridge until further notice. (DriveBC)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Drive BC says bridge maintenance on the Sikanni Chief River Bridge will affect traffic 24 hours a day until further notice.

The bridge is between the Suicide Hill Pullout and Sikanni Chief Road, 90 kilometres north of Wonowon.

Single-lane alternating traffic and DriveBC asks road users to watch for traffic control.

DriveBC says the next update will be on Tuesday, July 4th.

