Bridge maintenance on Highway 97, 24 hours a day until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Drive BC says bridge maintenance on the Sikanni Chief River Bridge will affect traffic 24 hours a day until further notice.
The bridge is between the Suicide Hill Pullout and Sikanni Chief Road, 90 kilometres north of Wonowon.
Single-lane alternating traffic and DriveBC asks road users to watch for traffic control.
DriveBC says the next update will be on Tuesday, July 4th.
