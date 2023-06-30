B.C. health authority issues drug alert after benzodiazepines found in vape juice

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A British Columbia health authority has issued a public warning after it says benzodiazepines were detected in vape juice sold in Chilliwack, B.C.
Fraser Health issued an overdose alert Thursday saying the juice that tested positive contained cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids and was sold in refillable, unmarked and unbranded cartridges.
It did not specify where the product was sold.
The alert says reported side-effects include prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting and blackouts.
Health Canada says benzodiazepines, or benzos, are a class of substances often used as sedatives and tranquillizers.
Fraser Health notes that in the event of an overdose, naloxone, the overdose-reversing treatment, won’t work unless an opioid is also present.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.
The Canadian Press
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.