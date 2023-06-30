Association for Community Living appoints new CEO

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) has appointed a new CEO.
The non-profit has changed its leadership position from executive director to CEO. Jordan Soggie will start in the new position on September 1st.
The FSJACL’s executive director, Joseph Lang, resigned earlier this year and left the organization in April. An interim executive director was appointed in February.
According to the FSJACL’s board of directors, they have decided to move from an executive director to a CEO based on the association’s plan to grow and expand services and the experience needed to develop those services effectively.
The board of directors said Soggie has extensive experience creating and managing social enterprises that provide solutions to meet community needs.
He has reportedly developed social housing policies, created new partnerships between community-based organizations, and created a service business that provides income opportunities to those in need.
“Throughout my career, my “why” has been to create opportunities for people that their circumstances may otherwise deny them,” Soggie said.
“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead, and I am eager to work collaboratively with the talented team into the future.”
Because Soggie and his family are relocating from Saskatchewan to the Energetic City over the summer, Trina Sperling will continue her work as the interim executive director.
