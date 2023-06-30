Approximately 1,750 hectare aerial ignition planned on Donnie Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An approximately 1,750-hectare aerial ignition on the Donnie Creek wildfire is planned for Friday afternoon.
The Donnie Creek wildfire is part of the Donnie Creek Complex along with the Muskwa River, Klua Lakes and Zaremba Creek wildfires.
Nicole Bonnet, fire information officer of the Donnie Creek Complex, said the planned ignition will only take place if conditions are favourable near Jedney Road.
“What we’ll be doing there is just removing unburnt fuels between the existing control lines and the fire’s edge,” Bonnet said.
“And that’s an intentional way of securing that control line so that we can remove unburnt fuel on our terms instead of the fire doing it on its own based on the change in weather conditions or something like that.”
She said ground crews working on hose lay will follow the aerial ignitions, and helicopters can provide bucketing support as needed.
Due to the gusty winds in the afternoon and a high of 26 degrees Celsius, crews expect to see fuel drying and a possible increase in fire activity, Bonnet added.
Crews continue to mop up and patrol along Tommy Lakes Road, 123 Road, Birley Creek Road, Beatton Road, 135 Road and 1000 Road.
The fire information officer said they have still been unable to do a scan of the wildfire to get an accurate size of the fire, but if it doesn’t happen Friday, crews will be looking at other options.
“Given the size of the fire, it’ll take us some time to really update that perimeter,” Bonnet said.
On Friday, 143 firefighters, 24 operational field staff, 12 helicopters, 29 pieces of heavy equipment and 12 structure protection personnel are assigned to the Donnie Creek wildfire.
The Peace River Regional District rescinded evacuation orders for the Donnie Creek wildfire on June 18th, but some evacuation alerts remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The Zaremba Creek is about 1,738 hectares, the Muskwa River wildfire is classified as being held and remains at approximately 20,292 hectares, and the Klua Lakes wildfire is out of control at around 37,869 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is about 36,445 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains for the area.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is still out of control at about 25,095 hectares, and the Peavine Creek wildfire is being held at 4,427 hectares.
Two new wildfires have sparked in the Peace region.
The wildfire near Fontas River is out of control at 1,683 hectares. It was discovered on June 30th, and the cause is still under investigation.
A wildfire was discovered on Thursday evening near Ings Lake, and it is under control at just over two hectares. The cause is thought to be by lightning.
The wildfire discovered on June 28th, five kilometres north of Odelyn Creek, is now under control.
There are 27 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
Environment Canada recently reissued a special air quality statement for Fort Nelson and the North Peace region. The air quality is at a very high risk in Fort St. John in areas with smoke.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s, Tumbler Ridge’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
