Wildfire sparks east of Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A wildfire started east of Fort Nelson Wednesday evening, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS).
The fire is south of Lichen Creek and approximately 14 hectares and is classified as out of control. The suspected cause is listed as natural.
Another new fire started five kilometres north of Odelyn Creek on Wednesday and is out of control at under a hectare. This fire is also suspected to be naturally caused.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is still out of control at about 25,095 hectares, and the Peavine Creek wildfire is being held at 4,427 hectares.
There are 27 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
Environment Canada recently reissued a special air quality statement for Fort Nelson and the Peace region. The air quality is at a very high risk in Fort St. John.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s, Tumbler Ridge’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.