Taste of Fort St. John 2023 was a ‘big success’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 2023 Taste of Fort St. John International Food Festival was a “big success,” according to the founder and director of the FSJ Multicultural Society.
Alan Yu said the festival is still not what it was in 2019, but this year’s event saw better attendance than last year, and vendors reported more food sold.
“I personally participated as a China dim sum vendor, and I ran out quickly of the sticky rice wrapped in bamboo leaves and pork and shrimp shu mai dumplings,” Yu said.
He said due to inflation, the society didn’t impose uniform pricing and sample serving plates. However, the general public wanted sample food sizes to try each food vendor’s offerings.
“We know that even with sample size servings, it would be impossible to sample all the food varieties, but as the organizer, we will continue striving to improve the next events,” Yu said.
The FSJ Multicultural Society, headed by chairperson Shona Nelson, would like to thank its sponsors: Doig River First Nation, Garry Oker, Doig River First Nation councillor and the Fort St. John Curling Club board.
