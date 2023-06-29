School District 60 requests expansions on middle schools

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 trustees are requesting additions to middle schools in Fort St. John as part of the district’s five-year plan.
Bert Bowes Middle School and Dr. Kearney Middle School are expected to reach capacity in the next few years, according to School District 60’s Secretary-Treasurer, Angela Telford.
The district expects Bert Bowes will need an additional eight classrooms, ancillary space and a gymnasium with an estimated cost of $23,254,457.
The plan for Dr. Kearney includes an additional six classrooms, ancillary space and a gymnasium for approximately $21,662,288.
An entirely new middle school was proposed in the original ten-year capital plan developed in 2018.
“We’re still addressing the middle school need, but we’re addressing it through expansions, which is less costly,” Telford said.
It won’t be as expensive because they will not need to staff a whole school, she added.
The capital plan also includes the full replacement of the Charlie Lake Elementary School, costing $38,348,124.
The replacement will be a larger school and is needed due to “significant facilities issues,” such as water ingress and mould.
According to Telford, there is room on the current site to construct the larger school.
The board also requested two site acquisitions, one for a new elementary school and one for a high school at a later date.
The capital plan was accepted at the June 19th regular board meeting.
Further details on the regular board meeting can be found below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.