Safety board to investigate accident at Metro Vancouver’s Boundary Bay Airport

DELTA, B.C. — Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.
The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.
BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.
The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.
It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023
The Canadian Press
