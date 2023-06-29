Safety board to investigate accident at Metro Vancouver’s Boundary Bay Airport

By BC Stories June 29, 2023 1 minute of reading

DELTA, B.C. — Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023

The Canadian Press

