Public hearing scheduled for Station Neighbourhood plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A public hearing is scheduled in July for residents to provide input on the Station Neighbourhood plan.
The plan was presented to council at a committee of the whole meeting on Monday.
The Station is located south of 85th Avenue, north of the Alaska Highway and west of Northern Lights Drive.
According to acting planning manager Charlene Jackson, it is a placeholder for future neighbourhood development.
“The area was previously targeted for a mixture of commercial and high-density residential lands, but the land’s remained vacant now for over 20 years,” Jackson explained.
She said an updated plan was created through data from multiple city reports, such as the housing strategy.
“The Station Neighbourhood plan will now incorporate nine proposed land use designations that will combine to create a well-planned and diverse community,” Jackson said.
The plan includes space for residential and commercial infrastructure, as well as parks and trails.
The build is estimated to take between 20 and 40 years to complete.
A public hearing will be held for input to be provided to council on July 10th.
More details on the Station Neighbourhood can be found below:
