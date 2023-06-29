Possible stormy weather for Donnie Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — There is still a possibility of severe storms hitting the Donnie Creek wildfire on Thursday as winds continue gusting through the region.
Due to the winds, crews have been unable to conduct scans of the wildfire, so the estimated size remains at 571,184 hectares.
The Donnie Creek wildfire is part of the Donnie Creek Complex along with the Muskwa River, Klua Lakes and Zaremba Creek wildfires.
Nicole Bonnet, fire information officer for the Donnie Creek Complex, said crews are patrolling and extinguishing hot spots in the Trutch area.
Crews are also mopping up and patrolling along Tommy Lakes Road, 123 Road, Birley Creek Road, Beatton Road, 135 Road and 1000 Road.
On Thursday, 145 firefighters, 19 operational field staff, 12 helicopters, 30 pieces of heavy equipment and 13 structure protection personnel are assigned to the Donnie Creek wildfire.
The Peace River Regional District rescinded evacuation orders for the Donnie Creek wildfire on June 18th, but some evacuation alerts remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The Zaremba Creek wildfire saw some growth due to the winds on Wednesday and is now about 1,738 hectares.
The Muskwa River wildfire is classified as being held and remains at approximately 20,292 hectares, and the Klua Lakes wildfire is out of control at around 37,869 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is about 36,445 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains for the area.
There are 27 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
The special air quality statement issued in northeastern B.C. was reissued on June 20th. The air quality is currently at a very high risk in Fort St. John in areas with smoke.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.