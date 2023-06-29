Low-level flying over Dawson Creek expected for two weeks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is letting residents know there is no need to worry if they see a large, yellow helicopter flying over the community over the next two weeks.
Talon Helicopters will be performing low-level flying during the day between June 29th to July 15th to assist with LiDAR surveys.
LiDAR surveying is a way of capturing 3D data using laser pulses to calculate distances, capture precise measurements and measure ranges, according to Geoslam.com.
The city says LiDAR will be conducting aerial inspections to cover lines in Dawson Creek.
“The flight time over a single area will be minimal with no activity on the ground, and your patience is appreciated,” said the city in a release.
For more information on this project, contact Talon Helicopters by email or call 604-214-3585.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.