Community Roundup: North Peace Leisure Pool Hot Tub

Spencer was live with Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John to talk about the fate that befell Fort St. John’s beloved hot tub.
By Community Roundup June 29, 2023 1 minute of reading

Spencer was live with Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John to talk about the fate that befell Fort St. John’s beloved hot tub and what that means for the community in the future.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on June 29, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top