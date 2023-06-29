Coastal GasLink 90% complete

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Coastal GasLink (CGL) has reached 90 per cent overall completion heading into the busiest time of the year for construction.
Pipe installation has been completed in Section 6, south of Burns Lake to the south of Houston, meaning that three out of the eight sections are finished, and more than 622 kilometres of pipe has been installed along the 670-kilometre route.
CGL is expecting over 6,000 workers on the project in hopes of completing construction by the end of the year.
According to the company, the last 10 per cent of the project will focus on technically challenging sections, complex workfronts, integrity testing and remaining watercourse crossings.
As of May 31st, 2023, there were approximately 4,033 workers across the project route.
The pipeline will transport natural gas to the approved LNG Canada facility near Kitimat, according to CGL’s website.
