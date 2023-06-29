BC Conservative leader hosts event in Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — New leader of the BC Conservative Party, John Rustad, hosted a Q&A event Wednesday night at the Charlie Lake Community Hall.
Topics discussed at the gathering included health care, the proposed Treaty Land Sharing Network, and environmental policies.
Concerns shared by residents at the meeting included the declining state of B.C.’s healthcare system, a lack of support for seniors, and a fear of future mandates should the province find itself in the midst of another pandemic.
Rustad said if he is elected premier, he would act to rehire healthcare workers who were let go for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“What we need to be doing in healthcare is, in my opinion, a total rethink. We need to be hiring back our healthcare workers that were fired and let go,” Rustad said.
He believes the solution is to allow the private sector into the health care system, a suggestion that has Canadians divided, according to a poll conducted by Angus Reid earlier this year.
Rustad expressed fear over the Treaty Land Sharing Network and congratulated attendees for pushing back on the proposed concept.
However, he demonstrated a lack of understanding of the concept in question, falsely claiming that the network would allow Indigenous people to take the title of residents’ private land.
The purpose of Treaty Land Sharing is to honour the intent of the original Treaties by sharing the land for mutual benefit while connecting farmers and ranchers with Indigenous people by providing safe and respectful access to their land. It is a voluntary process with the sole intention of building relationships between local First Nations and landholders who choose to participate.
The network has been a recent topic of debate among residents, most notably at a Peace River Regional District committee of the whole meeting earlier this month at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, which had to be deferred due to over-capacity after misinformation about the network caused hundreds of residents to attend the meeting to voice their concerns.
Rustad also spoke about being ousted from the BC United caucus (then known as the BC Liberal Party) for retweeting a post that denied climate change science.
