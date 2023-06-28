Storms may increase fire activity in wildfires near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The fires in the South Peace Complex near Tumbler Ridge may see an increase in fire behaviour as storms move through the Peace region on Wednesday.
The South Peace Complex comprises the wildfires of the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw River.
Sharon Nickel, fire information officer at the South Peace Complex, said the chance for increased fire behaviour exists, but the fire services objectives remain the same.
“We know that we’re going to be having storms come through, but may not be seeing that precipitation that we want associated with those storm cells,” Nickel said.
“If it’s going to be dry and windy, any new start with lightning has the potential to quickly pick up size and spread the growth of the fire.”
A new fire discovered on June 27th near Kotcho Lake is now 60 hectares and is listed as out of control. The fire is suspected to be caused by lightning.
The fires near Rocket Knife Creek and South of Rocky Creek discovered on June 26th have been extinguished.
There are 23 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
Environment Canada reissued a special air quality statement last week for Fort Nelson and the Peace region. The air quality is at a high risk in Fort St. John in areas with smoke.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s, Tumbler Ridge’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
