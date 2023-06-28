Man dies after being shot by police at B.C. hospital

HOPE, B.C. — British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was shot by an RCMP officer in southern British Columbia.
Mounties say an “interaction” between the man and officers occurred at the Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, B.C., resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.
In a statement police say the man received immediate medical attention but was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say they were initially called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios off-ramp, where multiple people were identified with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital.
RCMP say an altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured people that resulted in BC Emergency Health Services personnel requesting police assistance at the hospital.
The Fraser Canyon Hospital emergency department is temporarily closed while the Independent Investigations Office of BC investigates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
The Canadian Press
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.