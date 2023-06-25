Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace and watch issued for South Peace

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace, and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the South Peace.
In the North Peace, a storm is moving towards Hudson’s Hope. As of 3:24 p.m., the storm is 25km west of Hudson’s Hope and moving towards the District.
See the full warning below.
According to Environment Canada in the South Peace, conditions are favourable for developing dangerous thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.
Issued at 2023-06-25 22:24 UTC by Environment Canada:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:
B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)
Current details:
At 3:24 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
The thunderstorm is less than 25 km west of Hudson’s Hope and is moving towards the district at 15 km/h.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
Issued at 2023-06-25 22:26 UTC by Environment Canada:
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:
B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)
Current details:
Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
