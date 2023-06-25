Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: We Have an App

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have an app! Last year, we conducted an extensive survey and one of the key takeaways is that easy navigation of local news is important to our readers. With the recent news that Meta may be removing Canadian news from Facebook and Instagram, having our own app is a great alternative.
Available on Apple and Android, our free app allows you to access recent and older news stories anywhere. Plus, if you log in, you’ll be able to customize your notifications so you know when a story is available as it is released. We are also offering an ad-free reading experience to our Journeyman and Pro level Supporters. To learn more about the app or to download it now, click here. Have questions or feedback about the app? Email us at [email protected]
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision impacting property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of June 18 to 24, 2023:
- Dawson Creek Man Dead: after a disturbance in his home. Another man was taken into custody but has since been released pending charge approval, according to police. The RCMP say the men knew one another and believe there is no ongoing risk to public safety.
- Court Report: for June 12 to 16. Listed are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts.
- Donnie Creek is the Largest Wildfire: in BC’s history. The record was previously held by the Plateau wildfire in 2017, which burned within the Cariboo Wildfire Centre, reaching 521,012 hectares in size.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.