Micro Consulting & The Last Chick Standing

Micro Consulting Sales and Services wants to send you to see the The Chicks in Edmonton on September 8th at Rogers Place! From June 26th to July 16th you can enter below to the Micro Consulting’s Last Chick Standing!
On July 17th Dub & Catarina will announce three lucky qualifiers who will have to bring a life-sized Chick cut out with them everywhere they go! Then, from July 24th to July 30th the Moose Crew will be out and about checking on the three qualifiers. If they’re found without their chick, they are disqualified! If all three make it through a week with their chick, they will be entered into the Grand Draw to win a pair of tickets to see The Chicks in Edmonton on September 8th at the Rogers Place.
Micro Consulting Sales & Services The Last Chick Standing is supported by The Hair Bin, T&T Communications, Extreme Signs, FSJ Return It, and DGS Astro Paving!
*One entry per day.
