Upper Halfway students raise $885 for FSJ Friendship Society

HALFWAY RIVER FIRST NATION, B.C. — Students in Neil Godin’s class at Upper Halfway Elementary and Junior Secondary School raised $885 for the Fort St. John Friendship Society.
Godin says his students were learning about community and performing acts of kindness, which led to discussing fundraisers and different ways to be kind to the community.
“The students and I did a little bit of research, and we wanted to find an organization that we felt was important to ourselves and our community to raise money for,” said Godin.
“We chose the Friendship Society in Fort St. John. The students felt close relation to that because all of our students are Indigenous.”
With their fundraiser, students hope to help strengthen the Friendship Society’s initiative to “promote and build healthy lifestyles and relationships through values focused towards Aboriginal people and community in Fort St. John and surrounding areas,” according to the society’s website.
According to Godin, the learning exercise was an excellent way for his students to see the valuable role they play within their own community.
Godin says during fundraising activities, his students came up with another way to perform an act of kindness during their efforts.
“We decided a great way to raise money would be by having my head shaved and donating the hair to the BC Wigs for Kids program,” said Godin.
People who donated had the option to vote on a symbol to be shaved into Godin’s head.
Godin hopes the fundraising experience has a lasting impact on his students.
“Learning about Indigenous identity, culture, and history is important because it allows everyone involved to develop a deeper empathy, appreciation, and understanding of the cultures interwoven into the land we reside on,” said Godin.
“It helps us understand both the achievements as well as the losses and hardships Indigenous people have faced and continue to face.”
Godin says he hopes his students learn there are many ways they can come together and make an impact on their community, even if it’s “just by simply cutting long hair.”
In honour of National Indigenous People’s Day, Godin had his head shaved on Wednesday. On Friday, the teacher will make a trip to Fort St. John to have a popular video game character from “Among Us” shaved onto his head.
