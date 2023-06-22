Hudson’s Hope RCMP monthly bulletin: May 23rd to June 21st

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 33 calls for service between May 23rd to June 21st. 57 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.
On May 25th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a theft of fuel from the Tempo gas station. It was reported that an unknown individual presented a fraudulent card to the station rep to have the pumps turned on and proceeded to pump approximately $700 worth of fuel into a tidy tank, then left without paying. Police are currently working on several leads, and this file remains open for investigation.
On May 31st, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire along Haraskmyk Ave. It was found that a truck had been engulfed in flames due to mechanical issues, with the driver escaping with no injuries. BC Wildfire Services was contacted to monitor the situation should the flames have spread to the surrounding bush line.
On June 2nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received information pertaining to a residence along Beattie Dr. that was noted to be trafficking and possibly producing illicit drugs within the community. Police have conducted an investigation into this matter, and to date, no charges have been sought. Police will continue to monitor this residence for further activity.
On June 4th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP and Fire Department received a report of a large outdoor fire at a rural property along Beryl Prairie Rd. Upon attending the property, police and fire located a large uncontrolled fire that was being used to burn garbage and it was later confirmed that this debris was being buried. Being that this fire was conducted during a full area fire ban and the burying of garbage is in contravention of the Environmental Act, the property rep received several fines under the Wildfire Act, and further fines will be issued in relation to the Environmental Act contraventions.
On June 8th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a highly intoxicated individual who was observed staggering along Beattie Dr. and was observed attempting to get into and yelling at passing vehicles. Police located the individual, and upon her becoming uncompliant with officers, the individual was arrested for being intoxicated in public and causing a disturbance. The individual was later released once sober.
On June 11th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP attended a single motor vehicle accident along Canyon Dr. after a vehicle had gone off the road, taking out several trees and power pole guidelines and coming to rest on its roof. Police did not locate the driver on scene but later confirmed that he had been driven to the FSJ hospital and only incurred minor injuries. The cause of the accident was due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.
Given this is the time of the year in which the RCMP generally receives several calls for abandoned or orphaned deer fawns, I would like to take a moment to explain “fawn napping” (yes, this is a true event).
During this time of year, does give birth to their tiny little fawns who are unable to follow their mothers for the first two weeks of their existence, so they spend a lot of this time alone and laying in brush or hidden areas, while the mother grazes and feeds nearby. The mother will generally return around dawn or dusk to nurse. If you locate a fawn and are worried about it being abandoned or orphaned, check on them from a distance over the proceeding 24hrs. The mother will likely return and move the fawn to a new location. Make sure to keep any pets away from where the fawn is hiding. If after the 24hrs, the mother has not returned and or if the fawn appears to be in distress, you can contact the RAPP line: 1-877-952-7277 to help you assess the situation.
Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Written by Cpl. Erich Schmidt with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP
