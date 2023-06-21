Woman arrested for robbing businesses at knifepoint

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Police have arrested a woman believed to have robbed two stores at knifepoint in May and June.
Tanya Noseworthy is facing the following charges: two counts of robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of disguise with intent and obstruction of justice.
The first reported robbery took place on May 15th around 8 p.m. at a business located on the 9500 block of 100th Street in Fort St. John. A woman with a knife allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash, various vape oil products and fled the scene.
A month later, the same woman reportedly demanded cash and cigarettes at a business located on the 10400 block of 100th Street while holding a knife.
Noseworthy was recognized by police and arrested for the robberies on June 17th at around 2:30 a.m. after approaching a police vehicle to speak with an officer while they were conducting a patrol in the area of 96th Street and 100th Avenue. The officer located a knife in her possession at the time of the arrest, according to RCMP.
“
Frontline police officers obtained video surveillance and followed up extensively on numerous leads in both instances,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP. “
The diligent and thorough investigations made it possible for this officer to be aware, recognize and arrest this woman.“
Noseworthy was held for court and has been remanded into custody until July 4th.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.