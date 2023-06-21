Warmer weather may cause aggressive fire behaviour in South Peace

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Aggressive fire behaviour may take place for the wildfires in the South Peace due to a string of warmer days expected.
Sharon Nickel, fire information officer at the South Peace Complex, said the more aggressive fire behaviour might persist even following the possible thunderstorms and rain forecasted.
The South Peace Complex comprises the wildfires of the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw River.
Crews are still patrolling north to south on the Peavine Creek fire to extinguish hotspots.
On the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, crews are patrolling and doing mop-up on the northwest corner and the fire’s south flank.
Nickel said seven helicopters are being shared between the two fires and 44 firefighters are working on the Peavine Creek fire, and 61 on the West Kiskatinaw fire.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is out of control and remains at approximately 25,095 hectares. The Peavine Creek fire is being held at 4,427 hectares.
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.