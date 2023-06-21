Three years too long a wait for Line 5 reroute, Indigenous band in Wisconsin says

WASHINGTON — The Indigenous band that’s fighting Line 5 says three years is too long to wait for the controversial cross-border pipeline to be moved.
A U.S. judge has given Enbridge Inc. until June 2026 to remove the 19 kilometres of pipe that crosses an Indigenous reservation in Wisconsin.
But the chairman of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa says that’s more than enough time for a catastrophic oil spill to happen.
Mike Wiggins says he also fully expects Enbridge, which operates Line 5, to fight the order in court.
District court Judge William Conley also ordered the company to pay the band US$5.1 million in compensation for operating the pipeline without permission.
But band attorney Erick Arnold says the award will do little to discourage other energy companies from exploiting Indigenous communities in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.
The Canadian Press
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.