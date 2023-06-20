FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The record-breaking Donnie Creek wildfire continues to grow and is approximately 553,360 hectares.
Marg Drysdale, a fire information officer at the Donnie Creek Complex, said the fire will likely continue to grow throughout the summer.
“[The fire is] 553,360 hectares, which is not far off the size of Prince Edward Island,” Drysdale said. “Prince Edward Island is 566,000 hectares in size.”
She added the size reported is what is within the fire’s perimeter.
“A wildfire burns very sporadically and burns in different fuels in different ways,” Drysdale said.
“What we look at is the area within the perimeter… There are whole areas that are just blackened. There are other areas where that same fire went through, and it’s still very green.”
Resources on the fire consist of 253 BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) members, including 141 firefighters, 16 helicopters, 34 pieces of heavy equipment and 29 structure protection personnel.
The fire information officer said crews continue to work around the Trutch area doing mop-up operations.
“They’re also going to be working and building another contingency line, just south of where they did that planned ignition,” Drysdale said.
Crews will also be putting in another guard by the 209 road.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
On the fire’s south flank, crews are working from Beatton Creek and heading east to put in machine guards and hose lay.
Drysdale said they also have crews putting machine guards and hose lay near Camp 192 and near kilometre 27.5 on Tommy Lake Road.
She said the fire’s southeast flank is a drier portion of the fire, so crews will be working in that area to create a solid boundary.
The Peace River Regional District rescinded an evacuation order on Sunday and Monday, but some evacuation alerts remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The other fires in the Donnie Creek Complex remain out of control. The Muskwa River wildfire is approximately 22,413 hectares, and the Klua Lakes wildfire is 37,869 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is about 36,295 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains for the area.
A fire five kilometres north of Beckman Creek, discovered on June 13th, has grown to 793 hectares and remains out of control.
A fire was discovered near the East Pine River on June 20th. It is thought to be caused by lightning and is out of control at approximately 0.2 hectares.
Two fires started on June 20th near the southeast flank of the Donnie Creek wildfire. Both are thought to be caused by lightning. They are both estimated at under one hectare in size.
There are 21 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
The special air quality statement issued in northeastern B.C. was reissued Tuesday morning.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
