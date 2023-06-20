North Peace Leisure Pool closed for hot tub repairs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool (NPLP) will temporarily close this week for hot tub repairs.
The entire pool will be closed from June 22nd to June 24th because the piping issues affecting the hot tub are located within the pool deck cement.
For crews to conduct the repairs effectively, the City of Fort St. John said the pool deck will need to be opened to expose the suspected leak areas and make the repairs.
The building will be closed except for the First Aid Instructor course running on Saturday, and the phone will not be consistently monitored during this time.
The pool will reopen on June 25th, hosting the North River Midstream free swim from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The sauna, steam room and hot tub areas will be closed until June 30th while work continues.
The city is hopeful these repairs will allow the hot tub to be operational following the completion of these repairs.
Because of mechanical issues and leaks, the hot tub has been out of service for several years.
Workers completed further testing during last year’s annual maintenance shutdown and found additional leaks.
The North Peace Leisure Pool opened in 1996. It’s owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by the City of Fort. St John.
