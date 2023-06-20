MISSING: David Todd Laboucan Harvey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is again requesting the public’s help locating missing 15-year-old David Todd Laboucan Harvey.
On June 19th at 11:06 p.m., the RCMP received a report that Harvey was missing and had been last seen the day prior at 9:45 p.m.
Police describe Harvey as five feet, seven inches tall, approximately 111 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.
The 15-year-old is considered by RCMP as a high-risk youth with ties to Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.
Harvey was previously reported missing on May 26th after he was last seen by staff at the group home he stays at on May 25th.
He attended the Fort St. John RCMP detachment on May 31st after he had heard he was considered missing and police were looking for him.
Anyone with information regarding Harvey is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.