Local mother, daughter fundraising for Chetwynd woman diagnosed with cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John mother and her daughter are fundraising for Chetwynd’s Rachel Janzen, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
Lana Huxley has been friends with Janzen since they were teenagers. Her daughter, Alyssa Taylor, was a flower girl at Janzen’s wedding.
According to Huxley, 48-year-old Janzen was an interior designer throughout the Peace region for years and lived in Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Moberly Lake before moving to Lacombe last year. Huxley was devastated to learn of her best friend’s cancer diagnosis, as Janzen had battled cancer once before and lost her brother to colon cancer around 12 years ago.
“Rachel is that friend who is always there, without judgment, at the drop of a hat, to help anybody with anything,” said Huxley.
“Both her and I have gone through stuff in the past, and I just want to return some of the support she’s given me.”
Huxley and Taylor organized a GoFundMe to raise funds for medical treatment, travel expenses, and financial aid, as Janzen’s diagnosis has made it impossible for her to return to work.
Janzen’s diagnosis is too recent to identify the stage of her cancer, but according to a write-up by Taylor on Janzen’s GoFundMe page, doctors are “recommending multiple surgeries at this time to start to deal with her progressive form of cancer.”
Taylor says she offered to help her mother with the fundraising page because Janzen has been a positive entity in her family’s lives for as long as she can remember.
“I want to help Rachel because she has always been so good to our family, and she’s such a generous person,” said Taylor.
“She is always so kind and has such a beautiful energy.”
Huxley says she appreciates any financial consideration towards Janzen’s GoFundMe and asks anyone who cannot contribute financially to send prayers, thoughts, and positive, healing energy instead.
As of June 20th, Janzen’s fundraising page has raised $8,400 of its $25,000 goal, in addition to $3,000 donated privately. Donations can be made by clicking here.
