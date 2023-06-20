140 Peace region kids receive free skateboards during Skate Day event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local skateboarder Cole Andrews teamed up with School District 60 last Thursday and Friday to host Skate Day, an event where 140 Peace region kids were presented with free skateboards.
The purpose of the event was to give kids from small communities within the region a chance to engage in skateboarding and learn from pro skateboarder Ben Patterson, and Vancouver-based skateboarder, YouTuber, and Red Seal carpenter, Ben Degros.
The event also featured an information session about micro parks, a concept that envisions the placement of small skateboard parks in rural communities surrounding Fort St. John.
Andrews says Skate Day took place at the Hudson’s Hope Arena last Thursday before moving to the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John on Friday.
“We presented to about 40 kids in Hudson’s Hope, and they all got a brand new skateboard,” said Andrews. “Then, in town the next day, we put about a hundred kids through it.”
During the day, students from Prespatou, Upper Pine, and Dr. Kearney schools had the opportunity to participate in Skate Day activities before the event opened up to the public in the evening.
According to Andrews, the concept of micro parks was presented to the school district and some Parent Advisory Council members from Prespatou during the info session. He says he “really hopes” the community of Prespatou moves forward with building a micro park.
“I think there’s interest in that,” said Andrews. “I’m thinking there are probably about 500 kids out there, and they’re 45 minutes from our skate park. This would be perfect for them.”
Andrews says he plans to bring a Skate Day event to Prespatou in early August.
“There was a whole bunch of kids in Prespatou who didn’t get to attend because we had limited amounts from each school, so we’re going to head out there this summer,” said Andrews.
Andrews says none of the skateboarding events he’s held would be possible without the help from sponsors.
“I just love that oil companies like CNRL, Pembina, Alta Gas, and Pacific Canbriam see the value in these outside-of-the-box programs, and they’re always happy to pitch in and help.”
Skate Day wasn’t the first time Andrews arranged for kids within the community to get their hands on free skateboards.
Last July, local kids had the opportunity to check out the Rotary Skate Fest, where Andrews and his son Jackson provided skateboarding lessons and handed out free skateboards donated by the Strait Group.
Earlier this year, Degros stopped into Fort St. John to teach students from Dr. Kearney Middle School how to build skateboard ramps and equipment.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.