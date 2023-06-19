Stage North headed to Surrey for MainStage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —The Peace River Zone Theatre Festival wrapped up at North Peace Secondary School earlier in June, and Stage North will be headed to provincials in Surrey next month.
Adjudicated by Zac Scott and Ruth Bruhn, the show The Exquisite Hour by Stage North won best performance and will go on to represent the Peace River Zone at MainStage in July.
For their work on the Great Greek Olympiaganza, Tessa Wilkinson and Adrain Dettling won best performance in a leading role.
Brody Aniele won the best performance in a supporting role award, and the class won the award for best ensemble.
The best technical show award went to the Journey to the Centre of the Earth, put on by Stage North.
The Journey to the Centre of the Earth is a radio show which displayed the foley artists doing the sound effects on stage.
JP Wood won the best performance in a leading role award for the work on Journey to the Centre of the Earth.
The best performance in a supporting role went to Steve Hunter on Journey to the Centre of the Earth.
The best director award went to Kevin Smith.
Stage North will perform The Exquisite Hour by Stewart Lemoine on Tuesday, July 11th, at Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival in Surrey.
