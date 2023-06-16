RCMP looking for information on highschool break in

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking information on three youth suspects who broke into the North Peace Secondary School on June 10th.
According to the RCMP, the report came in at 10 a.m., but three suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the school at 3:25 a.m.
The trio reportedly gained entry to the school by smashing a glass window at the teacher’s entrance.
The suspects then went to the school’s offices and caused significant damage to the main office area, including broken doors and smashed windows, according to RCMP.
Police describe the first suspect as a young man wearing a grey hoodie with writing down the left sleeve and light markings, light grey pants, black deck shoes and a black backpack with orange and yellow spots.
The second suspect is described by police as a young woman possibly with long blonde hair wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and grey and red Nike runners with red soles.
Police describe the third suspect as a slender male youth wearing a black Cocaine and Caviar hoodie, grey athletic pants, black slide sandals and black socks.
“The suspects are believed to be NPSS students as they appeared to have been familiar with the school layout,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Fort St John RCMP Media Relations Officer.
“I would encourage the individuals to take the opportunity to turn themselves in at the police detachment as soon as possible.”
The RCMP believe that the parents of the suspects and potentially many other students from the school may recognize these youth and are asking them to contact the police.
The local RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at the time is asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
