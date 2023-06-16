CP NewsAlert: Surrey, B.C., to stay with RCMP over independent force

By BC Stories June 16, 2023 1 minute of reading

SURREY, B.C. — Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, B.C., says the council has voted to revert its policing back to the RCMP, a move than will cost the city millions of dollars. 

The B.C. government recommended in April that Surrey continue its transition to the independent Surrey Police Service, offering $150 million over five years to help the city cover costs, but saying it would not pay the estimated $72 million in severance for officers if council decided to revert back to the RCMP.

More coming. 

The Canadian Press

