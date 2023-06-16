Code Orange declared at Prince George hospital after bus incident

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Emergency personnel from Prince George and Mackenzie are responding to a motor vehicle incident involving a charter bus, prompting the University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George to declare a Code Orange.
According to RCMP, the incident occurred on the Firth Lake Forest Service Road near Hambone Road.
There were approximately 30 people on the bus, and it is unknown how many were injured, though no serious injuries have been reported.
“Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location,” said Corporal Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed on Twitter that a Northern Health Connections bus had been deployed to assist with transporting injured passengers. An air ambulance was also dispatched to transport patients.
Seven ground ambulances from Prince George and Mackenzie, three BC Emergency Health Services support units and multiple frontline police officers were dispatched to the location of the incident.
The University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) in Prince George has declared a Code Orange to support the response to the incident.
A Code Orange is declared if the hospital’s human or physical resources are overwhelmed.
Northern Health asks that residents avoid the UHNBC emergency department for all but life-threatening emergencies.
