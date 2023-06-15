WANTED: Nathan Field

Fort St. John RCMP are asking for help locating 32-year-old Nathan Robert Field.
By News June 15, 2023 1 minute of reading
Nathan Robert Field is wanted by police. (RCMP)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP is asking for help locating 32-year-old Nathan Robert Field.

Field is wanted for breach of release order and mischief under $5,000 after removing his ankle monitor, according to the RCMP.

Police describe Field as six feet three inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “Family” on the right side of his neck.

Field was last seen on June 10th in Fort St. John but reportedly has ties to the Prince George area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.