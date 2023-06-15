WANTED: Nathan Field

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP is asking for help locating 32-year-old Nathan Robert Field.
Field is wanted for breach of release order and mischief under $5,000 after removing his ankle monitor, according to the RCMP.
Police describe Field as six feet three inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “Family” on the right side of his neck.
Field was last seen on June 10th in Fort St. John but reportedly has ties to the Prince George area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
