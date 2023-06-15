Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority have issued a toxic drug alert due to an increased number of overdoses in Dawson Creek linked to a blue-coloured drug sold as “down.”
The health authorities said the drug causes sudden overdose and memory loss when smoked and injected.
Due to drugs circulating throughout the region, the health authorities said the substance may be present in other communities.
The health authorities released the following safety recommendations:
- Get overdose prevention, recognition, and response training; carry Naloxone.
- Don’t use alone. Make a plan and tell a friend who can call for help if needed.
- If using alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe applications or the Toward the Heart website.
- Know how much can be tolerated. If sick or had time without using or reduced use, use less.
- When possible, avoid mixing drugs or mixing drugs with alcohol.
- Test a small amount first and go slow.
- Use overdose prevention services (OPS) when possible.
- Access fentanyl drug checking, where available, at OPS sites.
- Call 911 or the local emergency number if someone overdoses.
The Northern Health Overdose Prevention Site is located at 1401 102nd Ave in Dawson Creek and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Northeast B.C reported three overdose deaths in April, according to the most recent B.C. Coroners Service report.
The region recorded two illicit drug overdose deaths in March — the first deaths of 2023 in the region.
