New recommendations proposed for city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Four new recommendations were proposed for the City of Fort St. John’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, established in 2017, during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
The new recommendations include incorporating lighting on trails as per the trail lighting capital plan, conducting a park use plan for Toboggan Hill Park, and integrating park infrastructure within the city’s asset management system, including life-cycle costing. Working with School District 60 to provide opportunities for more community use of school gyms is also recommended.
According to a presentation to council on June 12th, the 2017 master plan’s recommendations are made with priority ranking, phasing, relative cost, and cost per year, along with notes about increases in operating expenses.
The presentation also highlighted accomplishments and completed recommendations since 2017, as well as recommendations and priorities updated based on engagement with 700 community members.
The list of top-ten indoor recreation priorities for 2023 includes an aquatics facility as the number one priority, followed by an indoor court space and a multi-sport facility community gymnasium.
The top-ten outdoor recreation priorities for 2023 include more winter activities and amenities at number one, followed by more trails in natural areas and improving school sports fields with the school district.
Council has not voted on any of the recommendations at this time as it was just received as information at the meeting.
The Parks and Recreation Department 2017 Master Plan envisions Fort St. John as “a community where nature lives, recreation opportunities abound, and families are active flourish.”
The master plan outlines recommendations and priorities for developing and upgrading parks and recreation amenities, activities, and facilities over a 15 to 20-year period in Fort St. John. The plan creates a framework for decisions considering parks and recreation trends in comparable communities.
