MISSING: Kaydance Gray

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Police are asking for information on 18-year-old Kaydance Gray, who a family member last saw in Dawson Creek on June 4th.
Since then, Gray has reportedly made contact with services in Alberta and has been seen in Edmonton. She is believed to still be in the area.
Police are currently concerned for her safety.
Gray is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes, dyed copper hair with brown roots and knuckle tattoos.
Anyone with information regarding Kaydance’s location or activities is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700.
