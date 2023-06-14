Northern B.C. residents encouraged to participate in transportation survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents and community organizations in northern B.C. are encouraged to provide their input on transportation through a Northern Development survey.
The survey is a part of Northern Development’s Northern Inter-Community Transportation Study, which is currently underway.
The aim of the study is to discover how to improve transportation between communities in northern B.C. and in rural areas that aren’t served by pre-existing public transportation. It also looks to understand the possible roles that local First Nations, governments and community organizations could play in transportation improvements going forward.
The organization said the project is looking for feedback on transportation options that are already operating in the region and other transportation options that should be considered in the future.
“Northern Development already provides funding to 19 different transportation services in our region, and we are eager to hear how to improve connections,” said Joel McKay, Northern Development’s chief executive officer.
“We would like to learn directly from citizens and community organizations about what is working and how we can even better connect Northern B.C.”
Northern Development staff have also been holding open houses and undertaking virtual roundtables with transportation providers and members of Indigenous and local governments.
The organization said information gathered through the survey, open houses, and virtual roundtables will be used to develop a report, which will be sent to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation later this year.
Those who wish to participate in the survey can do so until June 25th by visiting Northern Development’s website for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.
Community organizations can reach out to the project team directly by emailing [email protected]
