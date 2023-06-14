City approves application for first cannabis retail store outside of downtown core

Fort St. John city council approved an application for the first cannabis retail store to open outside of the city’s downtown core.
June 14, 2023
An application from Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. has been approved by the city. ( Tre Lopushinsky, Energeticcity.ca )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John city council approved an application for the first cannabis retail store to open outside of the city’s downtown core at Monday’s regular council meeting.

Council voted all in favour of approving the application. Councilor Trevor Bolin, who owns the Burger King and plaza in which the new shop is located, was not present at Monday’s meeting.

Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. applied to open a store located at Unit 101, 9536 111 Street, off the Alaska Highway (beside Pita Pit), which is also located within the allowable area of the city’s C-4 (highway commercial) zone. The requested hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Last year, the city changed a bylaw limiting cannabis stores to Fort St. John’s downtown core (C-2 zoning). The updated bylaw allows shops to be established in general commercial (C-3) and highway zones. 

The application from Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. received no concerns from any department within the City of Fort St. John and no negative feedback from the public. 

Residents were given until June 2nd to provide feedback and comments on the city’s website and Facebook page regarding the new cannabis shop. The city received two comments in support of the application. 

Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. also received letters of support from both Pita Pit and Burger King management. Both businesses are located within the same plaza as the new cannabis shop. 

In a letter attached to its application, Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. states the business is a “local, family-owned and managed company.” 

“We believe that a strong Peace River region includes locally owned companies that support each other, and in turn support the greater community,” the letter states.

In April of last year, Portage Mountain Cannabis Inc. opened its first store, located within the District of Hudson’s Hope. 

