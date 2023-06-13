Service disruptions continue at Fort St. John birthing centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health is informing residents of potential intermittent service disruptions at the Fort St. John Hospital’s birthing centre.
The health authority said disruptions may occur over the coming weeks due to a lack of maternity nursing coverage.
Prenatal patients in the area are asked to contact the birthing centre to discuss their current condition and which hospital they should go to for assessment and labour and delivery care.
The centre can be reached by calling 250-261-7389.
Those in need of emergency care should call 9-1-1 for transport to the “nearest available and appropriate facility” for their needs.
“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding, and your support for our dedicated health care providers and staff in Fort St. John,” the health authority said in a social media post.
Eryn Collins with Northern Health said the interruption was communicated, through the birthing centre and maternity providers, with patients who may be impacted.
The health authority announced a potential service disruption earlier this month, which was caused by a gap in operating room coverage.
Similar interruptions have occurred in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Fort St. John since the beginning of 2023.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.