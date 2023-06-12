BC Transit announces seasonal service change

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Transit and The City of Fort St. John are informing local transit users about an upcoming service change.
The change, which comes into effect on June 26th, will see route 4 southeast and route 5 southwest discontinued until the beginning of the 2023 school year.
BC Transit said trips on these routes will be added to route 2 southside and route 3 central-prospect park, adding that the change coincides with the end of the school year and reflects a decrease in demand for the two routes.
“All routes will resume regular service in September when students return to class,” BC Transit said.
The transportation service said all detours and bus stop closures due to construction will remain in effect until September 30th.
For more information on fares, trip planning or to sign up for customer alerts, visit bctransit.com/fort-st-john
To learn more about local bus routes, view the BC Transit Riders Guide below.
