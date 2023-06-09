Moose Talks – MLA Mike Bernier & North Peace Cultural Society

On this episode of Moose Talks, we check in with Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier on the evacuation of Tumbler Ridge and the evolving situation with the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
Then, we catch up with the new Executive Director of the North Peace Cultural Society, Oliver Hachmeister. We chat about his journey in the arts in Fort St. John and beyond, and what he’s planning for the future in his new role.
Join us for Moose Talks every Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. on Moose FM and Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca’s Facebook pages.
This episode originally aired on June 9, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
