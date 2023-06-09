Donnie Creek wildfire continues to grow out of control

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Donnie Creek wildfire continues to grow and has compromised some of BC Wildfire Services’ (BCWS) containment lines.
The approximately 352,678-hectare wildfire is not currently impeding travel on the Alaska Highway, but crews are working on planning to prepare for the possibility of the fire reaching the highway.
Because of hot and dry conditions, BCWS expects the fire to continue burning vigorously and growing beyond the current perimeter. BCWS also anticipates a wind shift Saturday afternoon to push the fire towards the north.
On Thursday, BCWS issued an area restriction order in place of the evacuation order issued on May 13th for the Donnie Creek wildfire.
The smoke from the Donnie Creek complex and other wildfires resulted in a recent air quality statement for the northeast.
According to BCWS, there hasn’t been any significant growth in the Klua Lakes, Muskwa River or Heck Creek wildfires.
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) rescinded an evacuation order on May 28th for the Klua Lakes fire and cancelled an evacuation alert on June 8th.
The Tooga Creek wildfire has grown to 20,971 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in effect for the area.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
There are approximately 27 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
