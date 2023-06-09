Around 500 students invited to annual Doig Day

Approximately 500 grade four students from School District 60 participated in an annual Doig Day event to experience the Dane-zaa culture and traditions.
By News June 9, 2023 2 minutes of reading
School District 60 grade four students dancing to the Doig River drummers.
School District 60 grade four students dancing to the Doig River drummer’s beats. (Manavpreet Singh, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. — Approximately 500 grade four students from School District 60 participated in the annual Doig Day event to experience the Dane-zaa culture and traditions. 

The event took place on June 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Doig River First Nation’s cultural grounds. It allowed students to participate in many practices, including moose hide and bannock making, archeological digging, drumming, and more.

The district has been going to Doig River for over 25 years.

“The event is about manifesting Doig River cultural traditions by engaging with School District 60 students,” said Doig River First Nations councillor Garry Oker.

“It feels great to have different cultures sharing a common space to have fun collectively.”

Oker says the focus of Doig Day is to introduce students to Indigenous languages, traditions, and songs and impart them with practical experience of the Dane-zaa lifestyle.

Students taking part in playful activities at Doig River First Nation’s cultural grounds. (Manavpreet Singh, Energeticciy.ca)

Doig’s events always focus on uniting communities through cultural experiences, said Oker.

He added that events are essential for First Nation communities to express and represent their cultural values with freedom, especially following the complicated history between Indigenous people and the Canadian government. 

Thomas Whitton, information and technology manager at Doig River and SD60 board trustee, said Doig Day is a unique event to share Dane-zaa’s values with students.

“Students get to experience live drumming, cultural activities, and part of it is reconciliation with the focus to educate and share the Indigenous experience with students,” said Whitton. 

The First Nation aims to enhance the event in the future by collaborating with more local organizations to spread the message of truth and reconciliation.   

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

My name is Manavpreet Singh, and I was born and raised in Panjab. I came to Canada as an International student and studied at SFU.

I learned the discourse on media and how it is not merely a tool for news but a powerful technology where reason triumphs the passion. My passion is reading philosophical texts, and I am particularly interested in understanding technology and its impact on colonialism. I will be covering stories coming out of Indigenous communities and trying to explore their language and traditions. Being brought up in rural Panjab, I feel a personal connection with the First Nation communities as our histories though geographically and culturally, are pretty different, there is a common bond of homelessness that we Sikh community share with them.

I am very excited to be working at Energeticcity.ca and covering indigenous stories. This position has been funded by the Government of Canada and the Local Journalism Initiative. More by Manavpreet Singh

Most Recent Stories

Login

Social media doesn't show you everything!

Don't miss a story

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.