South Peace Complex incident management team established in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The South Peace Complex incident management team has been established in Dawson Creek for the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw wildfires.
BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is expecting significant growth Thursday and potentially into Friday due to a lot of volatile fuel in the area of the West Kiskatinaw fire.
Currently, the wildfire is estimated at 15,000 hectares.
As of Thursday afternoon, helicopters, ground crews and structure protection personnel are working on the fire.
Structure protection personnel are working in Tumbler Ridge for assessments and setting up equipment.
The Peace River Regional District and Tumbler Ridge issued evacuation orders due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire on Thursday.
Parts of Highway 52 are closed due to the wildfire, visit DriveBC’s website for more information.
The Peavine Creek fire, located approximately 44 kilometres southeast of Dawson Creek, is classified as out of control at about 1,250 hectares.
According to BCWS, the fire hasn’t seen much growth to the north due to more deciduous trees in the area. Because more spruce trees, a volatile fuel type, are to the south, crews are focusing on the fire’s south flank.
BCWS has bucketing helicopters and a unit crew working towards Highway 52.
The fire service expects winds to shift on Friday and through the weekend, which is something they will be watching.
In addition, BCWS is working closely with their partners in Alberta, as the fire is close to the border.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
